New memoir by The Kinks’ Dave Davies, ‘Living on a Thin Line,’ due out in July 2022

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has written a new autobiography titled Living on a Thin Line that’s scheduled to be released on July 7, 2022, in hardcover and e-book editions.

According to TheBookseller.com, the memoir will feature Dave’s recollections and anecdotes about The Kinks’ heyday, his turbulent relationship with his brother Ray — the band’s lead singer and main songwriter — the group’s legacy and much more.

The book also will include stories about Dave crossing paths with various other music legends, among them John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix.

“I’ve had a laugh, and shed quite a few tears, thinking back over the last six decades since The Kinks had our first hit in 1964 with ‘You Really Got Me,'” says Dave in a statement. “Here are the ups and downs of my life in The Kinks and what happened afterwards. Prepare to be amazed and, I hope, surprised.”

Editor Richard Roper, who acquired the rights to Davies’ book for the Headline Publishing Group, states, “Dave is hands-down one of the greatest musicians to pick up a guitar. His fans will absolutely adore it.”

Dave previously published a memoir titled Kink in 1996, but a post on his Instagram page reports that Living on a Thin Line “is ALL NEW WRITING never before seen in his previous autobiography — a completely new book to enjoy.”

You can pre-order the upcoming book now.

