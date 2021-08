Tito Jackson recently spoke with The Sun and says there’s new Michael Jackson music on the way.

The never-heard-before tracks will be released by Sony/ATV, who purchased Michael’s portion of the Jacksons’ catalog in 2016 for $750 million.

The release will be the first by The Jacksons since 1989.

Recently, Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” was certified 34x platinum and is the second best-selling album in the United States.

(DailyStar)