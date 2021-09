Rod Stewart has announced a new album set for release on November 12.

Called ‘The Tears of Hercules,’ this new album will be Stewart’s 31st album in his long career.

In his announcement, Stewart wrote on Twitter, “I’ve never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year.”

‘The Tears of Hercules’ will include nine original songs and three covers.

What is your favorite Rod Stewart song and album? Which do you think are his best?