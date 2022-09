We may be getting some new music from Bruce Springsteen soon!

In an interview with Billboard, Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner discussed his new memoir and the potential of new music from The Boss.

“There’s a new Bruce record coming out this fall, which is stunning,” Wenner said. “I’m listening to that.”

Springsteen himself has not said anything about new music.

What would you like to hear on a new Springsteen album? What musician do you hope to hear new music from this year?