New Music Friday: Camila, Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay, Maren & Hozier and more

Catherine Powell It's a star-studded New Music Friday, with new releases from two boy band/girl group refugees turned solo stars, and a couple of country/pop team-ups that might make you forget "Meant to Be."

Country duo Dan + Shay, who've already had pop success with their hits "Speechless" and "Tequila," team up with Justin Bieber for "10,000 Hours." The sweet love song is based on the commonly held belief that you can learn how to do anything with 10,000 hours of practice.

Justin croons, "I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more/Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours/And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try/If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life."

Country star Maren Morris, who scored a pop smash with "The Middle," reworks her current pop hit "The Bones" as a duet with Hozier. The "Take Me to Church" singer says, "Something of love's enduring nature really comes through on 'The Bones,' it's a gorgeous song."

Maren adds, "Hozier’s soul and vulnerability is so arresting and fit so well with the foundational theme of my song."

Camila Cabello has released another track from her upcoming album Romance: "Cry for Me." The song is about being upset that your ex has moved on with another person so quickly.

"I WANNA SEE VIDS OF YOU SINGING THIS W MASCARA RUNNING DOWN YOUR CHEEKS YELLING ON THE BED W YOUR FRIENDS AND SCREAMING SO LOUD YOUR EXES CAN HEAR IT !!!!!" Camila tweeted.

And Niall Horan is out with "Nice to Meet Ya," the first single from his upcoming sophomore solo album. The funky, soulful track is a different sound for the ex-One Direction member. It also has a video to go with it.











