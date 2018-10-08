New Music From George Michael Ready for Release Almost Two Years After Star’s Death

At the time of George Michael’s death, he was in the process of working on an album since 2011.

The album will reflect gay men’s relationship with dance music. No release date yet.

George was very clear about the album and said that he was going to be working with either gay or gay-friendly artists and that some would be possibly unknown artists.

What is your favorite George Michael album? How do you feel about new music from artists that are deceased if the artist did not complete the body of work?