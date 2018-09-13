NEW Music From Joan Jett!

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Musician Joan Jett performs at the 2nd Annual National Concert Day Show at Irving Plaza on May 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Am I dreaming? Is this the best day ever?! YES IT IS!!

Joan has a new movie coming out in just a few weeks (9/28) in select theaters and on demand all about her life! It’s a rock and roll biopic called “Bad Reputation”!!!

More on the movie here!

Check out the new song HERE! I absolutely love it! I’m going to drive my coworkers crazy by listening to it on repeat for 2 hours!

I was in her fan club way back in the 80’s! One of the cool things was if you sent in your phone number, Joan MIGHT call you. She never did. But as my radio career went on, I got to meet her and about died!!!! …now where is that picture?!?!?