New Music From Night Ranger

Night Ranger has a new album coming out on August 6th! ATBPO, “And The Band Played On”, is their first studio album in 4 years and it was recorded remotely during the pandemic!
The first single, Breakout, is out now and there’s a video on their YouTube Channel. You can even pre-order ATBPO now on CD, digitally and as a vinyl LP, including several limited-edition colored-vinyl options.
Here’s the album tracklist:
“Coming for You”
“Bring It All Home to Me”
“Breakout”
“Hard to Make It Easy”
“Can’t Afford a Hero”
“Cold as December”
“Dance”
“The Hardest Road”
“Monkey”
“A Lucky Man”
“Tomorrow”
“Savior” (Bonus track on the CD & LP versions only)