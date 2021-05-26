New Music From Night Ranger

Night Ranger has a new album coming out on August 6th! ATBPO, “And The Band Played On”, is their first studio album in 4 years and it was recorded remotely during the pandemic!

The first single, Breakout, is out now and there’s a video on their YouTube Channel. You can even pre-order ATBPO now on CD, digitally and as a vinyl LP, including several limited-edition colored-vinyl options.

Here’s the album tracklist:

“Coming for You”

“Bring It All Home to Me”

“Breakout”

“Hard to Make It Easy”

“Can’t Afford a Hero”

“Cold as December”

“Dance”

“The Hardest Road”

“Monkey”

“A Lucky Man”

“Tomorrow”

“Savior” (Bonus track on the CD & LP versions only)