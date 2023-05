Four Kinds of Horses is the fifth song to be released from the Peter Gabriel’s forthcoming album i/o. This is the Bright-Side Mix by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. Released on the full moon, 5 May 2023. Written by Peter Gabriel and produced by Peter Gabriel and Richard Russell, Four Kinds of Horses was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire, The Beehive and Copper House in London.