New Music From Rick Springfield?! YES!

Rick Springfield has kept busy during the lockdown – the singer says he’s recorded not one, but two full albums in the last year.

Springfield told Forbes that one album is “very Beatle-driven, very pop, ’60’s British invasion”, recorded with legendary session musicians Gregg and Matt Bissonette.

The other album he described as a “dark, dark album” recorded with “a friend of mine in Australia”.

Springfield said he doesn’t watch TV or play video games, so his answer to pandemic boredom was to “pick up a guitar”.

What hobbies did you pick up during the pandemic?