New Music From Stevie Nicks!

Stevie Nicks has released her first solo song in almost a decade called “Show Them The Way,” the song is inspired by a dream Nicks had before the 2008 election where she was joined by Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, John Lewis, and Bobby Kennedy.

“Show Me The Way” was produced by Greg Kurstin, who also produced for Sia, Adele, and Beck.

Nicks has stayed busy during quarantine taking her poetry and turning it into songs and she wrote 10 songs for a television series she’s developing about the Celtic deity Rhiannon. Nicks hopes to recruit Harry Styles for the cast.

Have you given “Show Me The Way” a listen? What are your thoughts?