New Music from Sting!!!!!

Sting has a new album, The Bridge, coming out on November 19th! The first single, “If It’s Love,” is out now! Check it out!

Here’s The Bridge‘s full track list:

“Rushing Water”

“If It’s Love”

“The Book of Numbers”

“Loving You”

“Harmony Road”

“For Her Love”

“The Hills on the Border”

“Captain Bateman”

“The Bells of St. Thomas”

“The Bridge”

“Waters of Tyne”*

“Captain Bateman’s Basement”*

“(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay”*

“I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City”**

* = Deluxe bonus track

** = Japanese exclusive bonus track