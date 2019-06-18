New Music From Taylor Supports The LGBTQ Community

Taylor Swift is out with a new song: “You Need To Calm Down.” The final product, set in a trailer park, includes cameos by Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, and Hannah Hart, plus Queer Eyestars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Tan France. Katy Perry has a cameo at the end of Taylor Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down”. Katy is dressed as a hamburger, Taylor is dressed as French fries, and they hug. Taylor says it’s a symbol of “redemption and forgiveness.” “You Need to Calm Down” is featured on Taylor’s upcoming album titled Lover, which is expected to be released on August 23.