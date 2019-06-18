New Music From Taylor Supports The LGBTQ Community

Taylor Swift is out with a new song: “You Need To Calm Down.” The final product, set in a trailer park, includes cameos by Katy PerryEllen DeGeneresAdam LambertRyan ReynoldsLaverne CoxDexter MayfieldCiaraRuPaulJesse Tyler FergusonJustin MikitaBilly PorterTodrick HallHayley KiyokoChester LockhartAdam Rippon, and Hannah Hart, plus Queer Eyestars Jonathan Van NessAntoni PorowskiKaramo BrownBobby Berk, and Tan France.  Katy Perry has a cameo at the end of Taylor Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down”.  Katy is dressed as a hamburger, Taylor is dressed as French fries, and they hug.  Taylor says it’s a symbol of “redemption and forgiveness.” “You Need to Calm Down” is featured on Taylor’s upcoming album titled Lover, which is expected to be released on August 23.

SHARE