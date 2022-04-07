New Music from Van Morrison

Van Morrison is about to release his 43rd studio album, What’s It Gonna Take?! on May 13th

What’s It Gonna Take? will be issued on CD, as a two-LP set pressed on either black vinyl or colored vinyl, as a digital download, and via streaming services.

The first track “Pretending,” is out now! What do you think?

Here’s the full tracklist of What’s It Gonna Take?:

“Dangerous”

“What’s It Gonna Take?”

“Fighting Back Is the New Normal”

“Fodder for the Masses”

“Can’t Go On This Way”

“Sometimes It’s Just Blah Blah Blah”

“Money from America”

“Not Seeking Approval”

“Damage and Recovery”

“Nervous Breakdown”

“Absolutely Positively the Most”

“I Ain’t No Celebrity”

“Stage Name”

“Fear and Self-Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Pretending”