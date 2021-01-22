New MusiCares auction features items from Pete Townshend, David Lee Roth, Brian May, Madonna & more

William Snyder; Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which will raise money for those in the music industry affected by COVID-19, is set to launch on January 31, and the sale will feature items from The Who‘s Pete Townshend, David Lee Roth, Madonna, Queen‘s Brian May, Cyndi Lauper, Bob Dylan, ABBA, Carole King, Joe Walsh and many other music stars.

Townshend has contributed a blue jumpsuit and a long beige coat he wore onstage during The Who’s 2019 tour. A black jacket embroidered with rhinestones that Roth wore during Van Halen‘s 2007-2008 trek also is part of the auction. May has donated a signed black long-sleeved shirt and an autographed photo of him performing at the 2012 Olympics.

A wool dress that Madonna wore while shooting the 1996 film Evita and a signed painted jacket from Lauper also are part of the auction.

Two signed Dylan items are part of the sale: a print featuring handwritten lyrics to “Like a Rolling Stone” on one side and a drawing by Bob on the other, and a hardcover copy of Dylan’s 2004 memoir, Chronicles.

ABBA has donated a signed postcard and sheet music for “Does Your Mother Know,” while Carole King has offered up an orange silk jacket, a signed program for her Broadway musical Beautiful and an autographed photo.

An autographed Gibson guitar from Walsh and an American Beauty 50th anniversary guitar signed by The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir are also on the block.

Patti Smith has contributed a collection of books and albums, some of which are signed by the punk singer and poet. Billy Idol‘s handwritten lyrics to his 1990 song “Trouble with the Sweet Stuff” also is up for bid.

The auction goes live January 31 at 1 p.m. PT at JuliensLive.com.

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.