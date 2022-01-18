New Neil Young & Crazy Horse documentary ‘Barn’ premiering on YouTube this Thursday

Reprise Records

The new documentary Barn, about the making of Neil Young & Crazy Horse‘s 2021 album of the same name, will be streamed exclusively at Young’s official YouTube channel starting this Thursday, January 20, at 1 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, the Barn film was directed by Young’s wife, actress Daryl Hannah — aka “dhlovelife” — and offers an intimate look at Neil and the current Crazy Horse lineup working on the album in a restored 19th-century log barn in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains during the COVID-19 pandemic in June of last year.

Most of the album was recorded live.

A description of the movie notes that it “intentionally lingers on single shots for entire songs, showing there are no tricks, revealing the raw, organic and spontaneous process of the music bursting to life from unexpected moments.”

The Barn film previously premiered in a few select theaters around the time of the album’s December 10 release, and also is available on a Blu-ray disc that’s included in the deluxe box set version of the album.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Song of the Seasons”

“Heading West”

“Change Ain’t Never Gonna”

“Canerican”

“Shape of You”

“They Might Be Lost”

“Human Race”

“Tumblin’ Thru the Years”

“Welcome Back”

“Don’t Forget Love”

