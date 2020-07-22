New official Jimi Hendrix online store sells late guitar legend's music alongside authorized merch

PRNewsfoto/Sony Music Entertainment

A new official Jimi Hendrix online store has been launched, AuthenticHendrix.com, marking the first time that a website has made available for purchase the late guitar legend’s music and audiovisual releases alongside his authorized merchandise.

The store offers a wide variety of unique Hendrix-themed items, including clothing, accessories and various collectibles. The product line includes a curated assortment of hoodies, t-shirts, accessories and an Axis: Bold as Love army jacket, all of which pay homage to the innovative style of one of the most creative musicians of all time.

Among the new apparel items available are a curated selection of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, hats, face masks and an army jacket.

The online store was launched in conjunction with a partnership between The Thread Shop, Sony Music Entertainment’s merchandising division, and the Hendrix-family run companies Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix LLC.

“Jimi was meant to soar. He knew no limits or boundaries to his creativity,” says Janie Hendrix, CEO and president of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix. “This partnership is the embodiment of that idea. Our relationship with The Thread Shop and Sony in the development of this online store opens the door to the world wider, and gives fans greater access to products that represent Jimi in a beautiful way.”

