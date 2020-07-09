New official weekly podcast, 'The Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast,' launches today

Courtesy of The Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead now has its own official podcast. Titled The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast, the weekly series launches today and promises to “explore the band’s enormous mythology in digestible chunks.”

The first eight episodes of the series are a deep dives into the songs on the Dead’s classic 1970 album Workingman’s Dead, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last month. Also featured will be some of the new studio outtakes from those album sessions, which were just released in the new digital collection Workingman’s Dead: The Angel’s Share.

The first episode focuses on “Uncle John’s Band,” and features special guests including Dead tour manager Sam Cutler, the album’s producer, Bob Matthews, and songwriter Jim Lauderdale, who worked closely with longtime Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

On each episode, hosts Rich Mahan and Jesse Jarnow will be joined by special guests connected to the band, such as Jerry Garcia‘s daughter, Trixie, Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux, and the band’s former publicist, Dennis McNally. Rare interviews with individuals who were involved during the Dead’s early years will also be spotlighted.

In addition, fans are invited to share their own experiences with the band and the Grateful Dead community at Dead.net/deadcast, for use in future episodes.

You can hear The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as on the Dead’s YouTube and SoundCloud channels.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.