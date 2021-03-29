New on Netflix in April

- 2012 (2009) – The Sony disaster movie where all of mankind could be wiped out.
- Cop Out (2010) – Buddy cop drama starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan from Warner Brothers.
- Coven of Sisters (2021 – English Dub) N – The Spanish period drama will be re-added to Netflix available with the English dub.
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016) – CG movie based on the popular video game franchise.
- Friends With Benefits (2011) – Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this rom-com about two friends who are on the verge of being more than just that.
- Insidious (2010) – Horror movie from James Wan.
- Irul (2021) – Indian mystery thriller.
- Legally Blonde (2001) – Rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon about the sorority queen dumped by her boyfriend.
- Leprechaun (1993) – Mark Jones directs this comedy horror starring Warwick Davis and Jennifer Aniston.
- Magical Andes (Season 2) N – Documentary that darts between the beauty spots of the world-renowned South American mountains.
- My Fair Lady (1964) – Audrey Hepburn headlines this movie from the mid-60s from Warner Brothers.
- Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Stranger Things’s Gaten Matarazzo returns to prank more unwitting victims.
- Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1) – British docu-series presented by Dan Jones on castles found in the country.
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower & Season Bird
- Tersanjung the Movie (2021) N – Indonenisan movie about a love triangle.
- The Pianist (2002) – Focus Features released this multi-Oscar-winning movie which returns to Netflix on April 1st.
- The Possession (2012) – Lionsgate horror directed by Ole Bornedal.
- The Platform (Season 2) – Arabic drama.
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) – Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams feature in this sci-fi romance about a librarian who goes backward in time to various points in his lover’s life.
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) – A Tyler Perry comedy.White Boy (2017) – Documentary on a white teenager who was charged with running an inner-city drug operation.
- Worn Stories (Season 1) N – Jenji Kohan produced docu-series about humans’ connection to clothes.
- Yes Man (2008) – Jim Carrey comedy similar to Netflix’s Yes Day where he’s not allowed to say no.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd
- Air Strike (2018) – WW2 drama starring Bruce Willis, Adrien Brody and Liu Ye.
- Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Idris Elba features in this drama directed by Ricky Staub about a 15-year-old boy from Detroit sent to live with his father in Philadelphia.
- God Calling (2018) – Nigerian feature film about a woman called Sade and her unconventional encounter with God.
- Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch romantic comedy movie.
- Madame Claude (2021) N – French period drama set in 1960s Paris. Follows business magnate Madame Claude and a new challenger.
- Sky High (2021) N – Spanish thriller about a mechanic and his new girlfriend who both take part in high stake heists.
- The Serpent (Limited Series) N – BBC/Netflix co-production starring Jenna Colman. Based on the true story of the notorious killer during the 70s who became the world’s most-wanted man.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 3rd
- Escape from Planet Earth (2012) – Animated feature about an astronaut finds himself in a trap. Voices provided by Brendan Fraser, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th
- The Fisherman’s Diary (2020) – Drama inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.
- What Lies Below (2020) – Sci-fi horror about a 16-year-old girl returning home from camp with her mum having a new boyfriend who may not be human.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th
- Coded Bias (2020) – Documentary on how AI discriminates against dark-skinned faces and one researcher’s mission to correct it.
- Family Reunion (Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes in the multi-camera comedy series Family Reunion.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N – Interactive special for The Last Kids on Earth Netflix franchise.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N – A special concert headlined by Dolly Parton.
- Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish thriller series based on the movie trilogy about a woman playing in the high stakes criminal world of entrepreneurship.
- The Big Day (Collection 2) N – Indian romantic series following six couples during their big day.
- The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N – Reality series featuring comedian Jamie Lee.
- This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N – Docu-series on how two men in the 1990s conned their way into the Boston art museum.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3) – Anime series looks to be returning after departing recently.
- Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020) – Indonesian romance.
- The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime that premiered late last year to rave reviews.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 9th
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N – Turkish comedy.
- Night in Paradise (2021) N – Korean gangster movie about a man who is being targeted by a criminal organization.
- Thunder Force (2021) N – Superhero movie starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.
- Two Distant Strangers (2021) N – Oscar-nominated short film about a man who has to relive the same day over and over where he’s hunted by a police officer.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th
- Don’t be the First one (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean reality series.
- The Stand In (2020) – Drew Barrymore headlines this comedy about an actress employing a lookalike to take her place while she’s in rehab.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 11th
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World (2020) – Documentary that looks back on the famous interviews Princess Diana performed.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 12th
- New Gods Nezha Reborn (2021) N – Chinese animated feature based on Fengshen Yanyi from director Ji Zhao.
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Seasons 1-4) – The entire collection of the Nickelodeon live-action series starring The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th
- Mighty Express (Season 3) N – More episodes with our favorite new train friends.
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N – Docu-series that follows half a dozen couples and their love stories.
- The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1) – Unclear whether the Israeli show or the US adaptation – will update once we know!
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – New sitcom starring Jamie Foxx.
- Law School (Season 1) N – Korean series that’s the equivalent of How to Get Away with Murder.
- The Circle (Season 2 – Episodes 1-4) N – The reality series returns for more catfishing.
- The Soul (2021) N – Asian sci-fi drama about a prosecutor and his wife investigating the death of a businessman.
- Why Did You Kill Me? (2021) N – Documentary about a mother uses the social networking site MySpace to investigate the people she believes are responsible, resulting in reverberations for multiple families.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th
- Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020) – TT The Artist directs this music documentary that looks the Baltimore music scene.
- The Master (2012) – Paul Thomas Anderson writers and directs this drama starring Philip Seymour Hoffman about a Naval veteran arriving home from war.
- Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese thriller based on Ching Nakamura’s comic “Gunjo”.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 16th
- Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N – Bollywood movie.
- Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N – Musical animated feature follow young croc Arlo who is on the search for his father.
- Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday (2021) – Animated film set in the Barbie universe.
- Crimson Peak (2015) – Horror thriller starring Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain.
- Doctor Bello (2013) – Nollywood movie about a doctor sets out to save a miracle worker.
- Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) N – The fourth season to the animated series based on the Fast and Furious movie franchise.
- Into the Beat (2020) N – German musical romance movie.
- Rush (2013) – Daniel Brühl and Chris Hemsworth feature in this biopic on the rivalry between F1 stars James Hunt and Niki Lauda.
- Synchronic (2019) – Sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.
- The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) – Jessica Chastain movie that follows the zookeeper who is keeping the zoo afloat during the Nazi invasion.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 18th
- Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2) N – The final half of the biopic series on the Mexican superstar, Luis Miguel.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th
- Miss Sloane (2016) – From director John Madden comes this political thriller starring Jessica Chastain.
- PJ Masks (Season 3) – Animated kids series.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th
- Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N – Adventures continue with the young koala caretaker Izzy Bee.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st
- Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero series about a young boy who can turn invisible and teams up with friends to save his neighborhood.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd
- Let’s Fight Ghost (Season 1) – Thai horror-comedy series.
- Life in Color with David Attenborough (Limited Series) N – BBC co-production exploring the way animals use colors to navigate through life.
- Stowaway (2021) N – Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette star in this sci-fi thriller.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 23rd
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021) – Documentary on the Argentinia band.
- Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Wrap” (2021) – New concert following the J-pop sensation.
- Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N – One of Netflix’s biggest series debuts of 2021 is the new Shawn Levy produced Shadow and Bone set in the Grishaverse.
- Tell Me When (2021) N
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 27th
- August: Osage County (2013) – Meryl Streep features in this comedy that went onto be nominated for a couple of Oscars.
- Battle of Los Angeles (2011) – CG shitfest that will probably be the worst film Netflix has ever added.
- Fatma (Season 1) N – Turkish drama about a cleaning lady that gets wrapped up in a murder.
- Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 4) N – New episodes of the kids animated series.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th
- Headspace Guide to Sleep (Season 1) N – Docu-series with helpful tips on how to chill-out and have a better nights sleep.
- Sexify (Season 1) N – Polish series where a sexually inexperienced teen builds an innovative app.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 29th
- Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror feature starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear.
- Yasuke (Season 1) N – From visionary LeSean Thomas comes a new anime series set in an alternate samurai Japan.
What’s Coming to Netflix on April 30th
- Pet Stars (Season 1) N – A reality series following talent agency Pets on Q who work with animal influencers – still not convinced this is real.
- The Innocent (Limited Series) N – Spanish limited series based on the Harlen Coben book.
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) N – New animated feature film from Sony Animation formally known as Connected.
- The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 2) N – Colombian teen comedy returns for a second season.