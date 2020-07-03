New On Netflix In July 2020: Every Movie And TV Show Coming This Month

Usually, during the Summer there are reruns on television because most people are traveling or spending more time outdoors, with the current state of things, however, this Summer has proven to be less active and Netflix being very giving to viewers with new titles for July to binge on. Unsolved Mysteries will make its way onto the platform to kick off July. The 80s series is making a comeback thanks to podcasts who have seen success with their deep dives into old cold cases. Also, streaming is Say I Do from the creators of Queer Eye. Interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini help couples go from saying yes to walking down the aisle for their dream wedding. Warrior Nun, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, Cursed, Street Food: Latin America, Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, The Kissing Booth 2 and the hit The Umbrella Academy season 2, all come to Netflix in July so grab a quarantine buddy and chill. What is your favorite Netflix show right now?

Also arriving:

“Berlin Syndrome” (July 1), “Deadwind” Season 2 (July 1), “Grease” (July 1), “Pitch Perfect” (July 1), “Say I Do” (July 1), “Top End Wedding” (July 1), “Warrior Nun” (July 2), “Cable Girls” Final Season: Part 2 (July 3), “Desperados” (July 3), “Ju-On: Origins” (July 3), “Southern Survival” (July 3), “Japan Sinks: 2020” (July 9), “The Protector” Season 4 (July 9), “The Claudia Kishi Club” (July 10), “O Crush Perfeito” (July 10), “The Twelve” (July 10), “The Business of Drugs” (July 14), “Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser” (July 14), “Fatal Affair” (July 16), “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” Season 2 (July 21), “Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking” (July 21), “Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia” (July 22), “Norsemen” Season 3 (July 22), “Good Girls” Season 3 (July 26), “Last Chance U: Laney” (July 28), “The Hater” (July 29), “The Speed Cubers” (July 29), “The Umbrella Academy” Season 2 (July 31).