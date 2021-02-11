New Order announces new live album & concert film, 'Education Entertainment Recreation'

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

New Order has announced a new live album and concert film, titled Education Entertainment Recreation.

The performance was recorded during the “Blue Monday” group’s 2018 show at London’s Alexandra Palace. It captures a career-spanning set list that ended with a span of Joy Division covers, including “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”

Education Entertainment Recreation will be released in a variety of formats on May 7.

New Order released a new single called “Be a Rebel” last fall. The band’s most recent album is 2015’s Music Complete.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.