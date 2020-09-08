New Order premieres new song, "Be a Rebel"

Mute

New Order has premiered a new song called “Be a Rebel.”

The track is the first fresh tune from the seminal synth-pop group since 2015, when they released their latest album, Music Complete.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” says lead vocalist Bernard Sumner. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

You can download “Be a Rebel” now via digital outlets.

New Order does plan to return to the road next year for a North American tour with Pet Shop Boys. The outing was originally scheduled to kick off this month, but was postponed until September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Josh Johnson

