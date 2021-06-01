New Order’s Unity tour with Pet Shop Boys postponed to 2022

New Order’s Bernard Sumner; Jason Koerner/Getty Images

New Order‘s long-planned Unity tour with Pet Shop Boys has been postponed once more.

The joint outing was originally scheduled for the fall of 2020 before being pushed to this coming September. Now, it’s been moved again to a September 2022 start “due to continuing uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic.”

Tickets purchased to the originally announced shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates. In addition, a stop has been added at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, while the Seattle date will be taking place in a new venue — tickets to those shows go on sale this Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NewOrder.com.

New Order released a new single called “Be a Rebel” last fall.

