New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 pushed back from spring to October

Courtesy of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been pushed to the fall.

The multi-week fest, which is usually held in late April and early May, this year is scheduled to run from October 8 to October 17.

“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest,” says festival producer/director Quint Davis in a statement. “It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes.”

He adds, “Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

The 2020 Jazz Fest, of course, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the artists who had been announced to perform were The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, The Beach Boys, Dead & Company, Lenny Kravitz, The Black Crowes, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kool & the Gang and The Isley Brothers.

More details regarding Jazz Fest 2021, including the lineup, will be announced in the spring.

Stay tuned to NOJazzFest.com for all info.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.