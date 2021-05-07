New Orleans soul legend Aaron Neville announces his retirement from touring

Credit: Sarah A. Friedman

Legendary New Orleans soul singer Aaron Neville has announced that he’s retiring from touring.

Neville, who celebrated his 80th birthday in January, posted a message on his official website Thursday in which he explains, “The time has come for me to stop ripping and running on the road. I waited for someone to invent a way to beam me from show to show but no such luck.”

He continues, “Unfortunately, the grueling nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work has become less than desirable. The current climate of our world brought me many realizations. Life is short and I’d like to spend my remaining time on this earth being less hurried.”

Neville then points out that he’s not planning to stop recording or performing altogether.

“Don’t see this as a permanent goodbye,” he writes, “by the grace of God, I will keep making more music and may show up at a special event or concert down the road.”

Neville goes on to thank his band, crew and managers, the “talented artists” with whom he’s performed, his wife and family, and his fans. He adds, “Your support has been invaluable and the memories are countless and cherished.”

Aaron finishes his message by writing, “It is my prayer that all the music I’ve recorded over the years will continue to provide enjoyment. May the beat go on…”

Neville’s career has featured success as a solo artist — including the memorable 1966 R&B smash “Tell It Like It Is” — a long and fruitful collaboration with his brothers in the acclaimed band The Neville Brothers, and a couple of major hit duets with Linda Ronstadt: 1989’s “Don’t Know Much” and 1990’s “All My Life.”

