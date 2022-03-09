New Paramount+ series with Clive Davis features archival performances from Springsteen, Aretha and more

Paramount+

As a record executive, Clive Davis was responsible for signing and/or nurturing the careers of some of music’s biggest stars, from Bruce Springsteen and Rod Stewart to Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. Now, he’s going to show off some great performances from those stars in a new docuseries premiering March 23 on Paramount+.

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances is a four-episode series that had its origin in the pre-Grammy virtual events Davis staged in 2021, when his famous Grammy party was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series includes full archival concert performances along with personalized introductions from Davis, and exclusive interviews with many of the featured artists. The fourth episode will include extended versions of those interviews.

Viewers will see concerts from Springsteen, Stewart, Aretha, Queen, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Joni Mitchell, Prince, The Bee Gees, Ray Charles and many more, as well as interviews with Bruce, Rod, Paul, Barry Gibb, Mitchell, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Carole King and others.

“These interviews stand out among my proudest achievements,” Davis says in a statement. “They’ve received phenomenal response, presenting these all-time artists in a light never seen before. The performances are truly iconic indeed, jaw-dropping in every way.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.