New Paul McCartney documentary to focus on his post-Beatles life & career

Credit: (c) Paul McCartney/ Photographer: Linda McCartney

Paul McCartney will be the subject of a brand-new documentary, Man on the Run, which will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

The film will focus on McCartney’s post-Beatles life, including how he dealt with the Beatles breakup. It’ll also address his personal with wife Linda McCartney, the eventual formation of his band Wings and his hugely successful solo career. The documentary will include archival footage that has never been seen before, along with new interviews.

The film is described as “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch” that featured such songs as “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Band on the Run,” “My Love,” “Live and Let Die” and more.

“As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” says Neville, whose directing credits include 20 Feet from Stardom and others. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

