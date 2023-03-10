New photo book ‘David Bowie: Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me’ coming later this month

ACC Art Books

David Bowie’s life and career are being explored in a new book of personal photos from his childhood friend Geoff MacCormack.

David Bowie: Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me, dropping March 20, features photos MacCormack took while on tour with the White Duke in 1973, while Bowie filmed The Man Who Fell to Earth, recorded Station to Station and more.

“I was very lucky,” the photographer tells People of his friendship with the rock star, noting that while it was happening he had “absolutely” no idea the photos were capturing history.

MacCormack previously released a limited-edition Bowie photo book in 2007, which included a forward written by Bowie, who claimed MacCormack imagined all their adventures. That forward is included in the new book, but as the afterward.

“Obviously the book is sad at the end because he departs,” MacCormack shares, referring to Bowie’s 2016 death. “So I’ve used that and it kind of lifts you up at the end.”

MacCormack shares some of the photos from the book with People, including one of what looks like Bowie moving a tree branch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where The Man Who Fell to Earth was shot.

“I’m totally mystified about this picture because I don’t remember taking it!” he says. “It looks like Santa Fe, if you look at the house, it’s got that kind of look about it.” He added, “Why would he be moving trees? It’s beyond crazy.”

