New photo book delves into Debbie Harry’s debut solo album ‘KooKoo’

A new book is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry’s 1981 debut solo album KooKoo.

H.R. Giger: Debbie Harry Metamorphosis: Creating the Visual Concept for KooKoo, from Blondie co-founder Chris Stein, is out now, featuring Stein’s collection of photographs showcasing the visual journey of the project, which was a collaboration between him, Harry and innovative artist H.R. Giger. In addition to photos, the book gives fans insight into the project thanks to notes and sketches from the Giger archives.

The book serves as a companion for the upcoming Deluxe Edition reissue of KooKoo, which is dropping May 5. Only 6,000 copies of the new reissue will be available on double 180g Crystal clear vinyl, along with a bonus 12-inch disc made up of remixes and extended versions and a Chris Stein art print. It is available for preorder now.

KooKoo, produced by Chic’s Nile Rogers and Bernard Edwards, was originally released July 27, 1981. It peaked at 25 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

