New Photos From Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’

Paramount just gave us another peak at the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.
Three new photos have surfaced of Taron Egerton as Sir Elton, including a shot playing piano in the studio and another from his famous 1975 concert at Dodger Stadium.
Rocketman is directed by Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher. It will hit theaters May 31st.
What do you think of Rocketman from what we’ve seen so far? Will it surpass Bohemian Rhapsody? What other rock stars should get a biopic?

Check out the new photos here:  http://ultimateclassicrock.com/elton-john-rocketman-photos/

