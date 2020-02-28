New Poll Says Americans Aren’t Buying Corona Beer Over Coronavirus Fears

Can you catch the coronavirus from drinking Corona beer? No, but that hasn’t stopped people from reconsidering their purchases. 5W Public Relations polled American beer drinkers and found that 38 percent would no longer buy the brew under any circumstances, while another 14 percent said no to ordering one in a public venue. A full 16 percent told the phone surveyors they weren’t sure whether the two were related. Thanks to the confusion, intentions to buy the brand has dropped to the lowest point in two years, shows data from YouGov. Which other surveys have you scratching your head over the results?