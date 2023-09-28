New previously unheard Prince tracks released; ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ debuts in Dolby Atmos & more

Sony Music Entertainment/Warner Records

October 27 will see the reissue of Prince’s 1991 album, Diamonds and Pearls, featuring 47 previously unreleased tracks. Ahead of the release, fans are getting a preview of what to expect.

Two previously unreleased songs from the iconic singer’s infamous vault have just been released, “Get Blue” and “Live 4 Love (Early Version).”

The newly remastered Diamonds and Pearls will be released in a variety of formats, including a two-CD/four-LP deluxe edition and a seven-CD with Blu-ray or 12-LP with Blu-ray super deluxe edition. It is available for preorder now.

But that’s not all. For the first time ever, fans can now enjoy Diamonds and Pearls in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio formats, giving listeners a chance to hear the music like never before. The new mixes were taken from the original album’s masters and mixed by longtime Prince audio engineer Chris James.

The new formats are available now via digital outlets.

Fans will also soon have a chance to learn more about Diamonds and Pearls. The new four-part podcast The Story of Diamonds and Pearls, hosted and produced by Andrea Swensson, is set to debut October 12. It will feature insights into the creation and legacy of the album from members of Prince’s New Power Generation band.

