New Prince podcast series launched celebrating reissue of late music legend's 'Sign o' the Times' album

The Prince Estate/Warner Records

Prince‘s estate has launched a new official podcast miniseries focusing on the late music legend’s 1987 double album Sign o’ the Times, which will be reissued in expanded form on September 25.

The eight-part series, titled Prince: The Story of Sign o’ the Times, looks at the two-year period leading up to the album’s release, examining the various sessions and projects Prince worked on while putting the record together.

The podcast features interviews with a variety of collaborators who worked with Prince at the time, and previews of previously unreleased tracks that will appear on the reissue. The first episode, which premiered this week, includes interviews Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, who chat about Prince’s aborted Dream Factory album, as well as additional conversations with musicians Dr. Fink, BrownMark, Eric Leeds and Atlanta Bliss, among others.

The Prince: The Story of Sign o’ the Times podcast is available via the usual streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, another previously unheard recording from the Sign o’ the Times reissue has been made available as a digital single and via streaming services — an early studio run-through of the track “Forever in My Life.”

The track was recorded at Prince’s Galpin Boulevard home studio in August 1986. The recording was based on a simple acoustic guitar track, with added drums, bass and guitar parts and multiple vocal tracks.

A previously reported, the Sign o’ the Times reissue will be released in multiple configurations, including a Super Deluxe Edition that will be available as an eight-CD/DVD set, a 13-LP/DVD package, and an audio-only download.

The reissue, which you can pre-order now, also will be released as a three-CD or four-LP Deluxe Edition and a two-CD or two-LP standard version.

Visit Prince.com for more details.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.