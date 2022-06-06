New Quarter Will Honor Native American Leader

The U.S. Mint is releasing a new quarter honoring former Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller.

The quarter will feature George Washington on the front and Mankiller on the back, along with the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation.

Mankiller was the first woman ever to serve as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, serving from 1985-1995. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

The new coins will be made available to the public starting Monday.

Who else should be honored on U.S. currency?