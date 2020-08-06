New Queen photo book of pics taken by famed photographer Neal Preston due in October

Reel Art Press

A new official Queen coffee table book, featuring images that the British rock legends’ longtime official tour photographer Neal Preston shot of the band during its heyday, will be published in October.

The book, titled Queen — The Neal Preston Photographs, will feature more than 300 images, including classic pics and previously unpublished photos, covering the period from 1977 to 1986. The book includes images capturing the band on stage, backstage and in candid moments while on the road.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, as well as Preston, have contributed their own recollections and anecdotes to the book.

Among the pics are photos from Queen’s famed 1981 South American tour, the band’s historic Live Aid performance in 1985, and the group’s final tour with singer Freddie Mercury in 1986.

May once said of Preston, “Neal just has the knack, the skill, to always be in the right place at the right time.”

Queen — The Neal Preston Photographs is available for pre-order now at ReelArtPress.com.

By Matt Friedlander

