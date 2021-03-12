New Queen video series celebrating the band's 50-year history launching next week on YouTube

Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of Queen‘s classic lineup, and in celebration of the milestone, a new weekly video series called Queen The Greatest is set to launch on the band’s YouTube channel.

Premiering on Friday, March 19, the series, which will run for 50 weeks, will feature exclusive clips highlighting 50 memorable moments in Queen’s career.

The videos will be presented chronologically, spanning from the British rock legends’ early concerts at London’s Rainbow and Hammersmith Odeon venues, through their many shows at major arenas around the world, to their most recent performances with singer Adam Lambert.

In addition to featuring clips of Queen playing onstage, the videos will offer footage of the band at sound checks, backstage and more, while delving into stories behind the group’s songs and albums.

The segments will feature classic footage of the band, as well as previously unseen moments.

The early weeks of the series will salute hits like “Killer Queen,” “Somebody to Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as well as focus on historic shows such as the band’s 1976 performance in London’s Hyde Park, and profile the group’s first tours of continental Europe and North America.

You can watch a preview trailer on the band’s official YouTube channel offering a taste of the Queen The Greatest series.

“I hope fans from all around the world will enjoy celebrating the many extraordinary achievements, timeless songs, and iconic performances that Freddie [Mercury], Brian [May], Roger [Taylor] and John [Deacon] have given us,” says Simon Lupton, the series’ producer and creator. “While we will be revisiting some of their most famous and legendary milestones, I’m hoping there will also be some surprises along the way to excite people whether they be die-hard fans, or curious newcomers.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.