New Report: Cruz Posed As Student Before Shooting

Newly-released records from prosecutors working on the Parkland school shooting case show that suspect Nikolas Cruz posed as a student about six months before he went on the deadly rampage.

Sandra Rennie, a computer science teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed and another 17 were injured, says that she saw Cruz at the school on the first day of the 2017-18 academic year, socializing with students and carrying a backpack.

Rennie added that Cruz told her he was being readmitted to the school after having been expelled the previous year.

The teacher notified administrators, who escorted Cruz off the property.

According to Rennie, Cruz once became angry in one of her classes when he was blocked from researching hunting guns on a computer. He is facing 17 counts of first-degree murder in the Valentine’s Day massacre.

