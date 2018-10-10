New Research Confirms Online Shoppers Are Buying Clothes To Take Pictures Then Returning Their Purchases

A survey by credit card company, Barclays has found that online shoppers, mainly in the United Kingdom, are buying clothes online and returning them at high rates. The survey found the 1 in 10 shoppers return clothes in less than 72 hours after receiving them and 15 percent of them are men. Men also said they keep the tags on their clothes while wearing them. 35-44 year-olds seem to be the main culprits of returning purchases, resulting in over 7 billion in sales that the retailers never see. Do you buy clothes online just to talk a picture for social media?

