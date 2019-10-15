New Richard Marx album will be right here waiting for you on February 7

BMGRichard Marx's new album, Limitless, is a family affair.

Due out February 7, the collection includes a song Richard co-wrote with his son, Lucas, and another co-written by his wife, Daisy Fuentes.

Also of note: The album includes a song Richard co-wrote with Sara Bareilles.

The song Richard wrote did with Lucas is his current single, "Another One Down;" the one he did with Daisy, "Let Go," is also available now. Of the latter, he says, “It reflects the way I feel about my life these days.”

“I wasn’t really sure what making a new album meant for an artist like me,” Richard says about Limitless. "All I knew was that I still write songs all the time and I realized I had a collection of songs I really liked."

"In my past, my only criteria was to write and record songs that pleased me, and hopefully other people would like them, too," he explains. "So I returned to that ideology and dismissed any concerns of stylistic consistency and the next thing I knew, I had recorded a diverse album I really liked.”

Speaking about where he is right now in his life, Richard says, "I’ve never felt so intrinsically strong and optimistic about my future.”

Richard currently has concerts scheduled through the end of December, and then he'll pick back up again January 30 for more dates, which are now mapped out through a March 1 date in San Francisco.

Here are Richard's tour dates:

10/17 -- Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA

10/18 -- St. George Theatre, Staten Island, NY

10/19 -- Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

10/20 -- Chevalier Theater, Medford, MA

11/8 -- Elsinore Theatre, Salem, OR

11/9 -- Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip, WA

11/10 -- Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Airways Heights, WA

12/12 -- NYCB Theatre At Westbury, Westbury, NY

12/13 -- Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ

12/14 -- Resorts World Catskills, Monticello, NY

12/15 -- F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-barre, PA

12/19 -- Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers, FL

12/20 -- Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, Melbourne, FL

12/21 -- Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, FL

1/30 -- Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

1/31 -- The Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts, Salina, KS

2/1 -- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Sioux City, IA

2/5 -- Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI

2/7 -- Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Onamia, MN

2/8 -- Blanche M Touhill PAC, St. Louis, MO

2/9 -- The Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, IL

2/12 -- Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN

2/13 -- The Clyde Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN

2/14 -- MGM Grand Detroit, Detroit, MI

2/15 -- Fallsview Casino Resort, Avalon Theatre – Niagara Falls, ON

2/18 -- Narrows Center for the Arts, Fall River, MA

2/20 -- Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

2/21 -- Paramount Theatre, Rutland, VT

2/22 -- Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH

2/23 -- Infinity Hall Hartford, Hartford, CT

2/28 -- The Cascade Theatre, Redding, CA

2/29 -- Silver Legacy Resort & Casino, Grand Expo Hall, Reno, NV

3/1 -- Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

