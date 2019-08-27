New “Rise of Skywalker” Trailer Is Out

The new trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is out and fans are going crazy! Why are they going crazy? Well, because in the latest trailer it appears that Rey is moving over to the Dark Side. The first 34 seconds are familiar to fans, but it’s the voices of Darth Vader and others from the Dark Side that have ramped up the anticipation for the film. The final chapter in the saga hits theaters this Christmas. What did you think of the new trailer? Do you think that’s Rey joining the Dark Side in the trailer?