New Robert Plant solo compilation featuring three unreleased songs due in October

The third season of Robert Plant‘s popular Digging Deep podcast series premieres today, and coinciding with the launch, the famed Led Zeppelin frontman has announced plans to release a new career-spanning solo compilation titled Digging Deep: Subterranea on October 2.

The limited-edition retrospective, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a two-CD set, as well as digitally and via streaming services. The 30-track collection will feature 27 songs from Plant’s solo back catalog, plus three previously unreleased tracks.

The album features two or more songs from nearly all of Plant’s solo albums, spanning from 1982’s Pictures at Eleven through 2018’s Carry Fire. Among these tunes are his top-40 hits “Big Log” and “In the Mood,” and his #1 rock-chart hits “Heaven Knows” and “Hurting Kind.”

The unreleased tracks are “Nothing Takes the Place of You,” a song written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall that Plant recorded for the 2013 film Winter in the Blood; “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up — Part 1),” which will appear on Robert’s forthcoming album Band of Joy Volume 2; and a duet version of the classic Charley Feathers rockabilly tune “Too Much Alike” featuring Patty Griffin.

Meanwhile, the Digging Deep with Robert Plant podcast features the rock legend sharing anecdotes and recollections about the music he’s made throughout his long career, discussing the wide variety of artists who have influenced him, and more. The third season of the podcast will feature five new episodes, all of which were recorded earlier this year in front of a live audience at London’s Rough Trade East record store. New episodes will debut every other week on various streaming services.

Here’s the Digging Deep: Subterranea track list:

CD1

“Rainbow”

“Hurting Kind”

“Shine It All Around”

“Ship of Fools”

“Nothing Takes the Place of You”*

“Darkness, Darkness”

“Heaven Knows”

“In the Mood”

“Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up — Part 1)”*

“New World”

“Like I’ve Never Been Gone”

“I Believe”

“Dance with You Tonight”

“Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down”

“Great Spirit” (Acoustic)

CD2

“Angel Dance”

“Takamba”

“Anniversary”

“Wreckless Love”

“White, Clean & Neat”

“Silver Rider”

“Fat Lip”

“29 Palms”

“Last Time I Saw Her”

“Embrace Another Fall”

“Too Much Alike” — featuring Patty Griffin*

“Big Log”

“Falling In Love Again”

“Memory Song (Hello Hello)”

“Promised Land”

* = previously unreleased.

