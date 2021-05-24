New rock memorabilia auction offering Alex Van Halen drum kit, Eddie Van Halen guitars & more collectibles

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

A drum kit belonging to Van Halen‘s Alex Van Halen and several guitars owned by his late brother and band mate Eddie Van Halen are among the many items that will be up for bid at a memorabilia auction scheduled for June 11-13 at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills, California, and online.

Alex’s kit, which was played at over 100 concerts during his band’s 1980 tour, is estimated to be worth between $200,000 and $300,000.

“This kit from the 1980 Van Halen Invasion World Tour spent 5 years on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland,” says Alex in a statement. “It’s the only one like it in the world.”

The money from the kit sale will benefit the music education charities the Frangioni Foundation and the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

The auction also will feature five Eddie Van Halen stage-played EVH Charvel Art Series guitars, all of which were signed by the late rock legend. Each instrument has been valued between $30,000 and $50,000.

The most valuable item being sold at the auction is a sheet featuring Bob Dylan‘s handwritten lyrics and chord annotations for his 1969 hit “Lay Lady Lay.” The lyric sheet, which include lines that didn’t appear in the recorded version of the song, is expected to fetch between $500,000 and $700,000.

Another high-priced collectible being auctioned is a limited-edition Elton John signature red Yamaha baby grand piano with a music rack signed by Elton. The piano’s estimated worth is between $80,000 and $100,000.

More than 1,000 lots in all will be available at the auction, including memorabilia from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Kurt Cobain, Prince and many others.

Visit JuliensLive.com to check out the full catalog.

