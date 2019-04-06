New ‘Rocketman’ Trailer Shows Elton John’s Childhood

A new trailer for the Elton John biopic Rocketman just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Sir Elton as a young boy.

The trailer opens with a scene of young Elton getting scolded by his father for playing ‘air piano’ on the dinner table, and later playing “Daniel” for an unimpressed record executive.

Star Taron Egerton recorded his own vocals for the film, earning high praise from Elton himself for his impersonation. The film is directed by Bohemian Rhapsody co-director Dexter Fletcher and will hit theaters May 31st.

Are you excited for Rocketman? Will it be as good as Bohemian Rhapsody? What other artists should get the biopic treatment?