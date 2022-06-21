New Rolling Stones docuseries to premiere on EPIX in August

The Rolling Stones in 2018; Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

A new four-part docuseries about The Rolling Stones titled My Life as a Rolling Stone will premiere on the EPIX network on August 7.

The series, produced to coincide with the British rock legends’ 60th anniversary, will trace the band’s journey from a young blues-inspired musicians act to one of the world’s all-time great musical acts.

Each episode of the series will offer an intimate look at one of the band’s four main members — singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and late drummer Charlie Watts — and will delve into their unique personalities, talents and impact on the culture. My Life as a Rolling Stone will also examine the band members’ inspirations, struggles and other personal aspects as they worked together to create their enduring catalog of songs.

My Life as a Rolling Stone was directed by Oliver Murray — director of the 2019 Bill Wyman documentary The Quiet One — and Clare Tavernor, whose credits include a Keith Richards-themed episode of the BBC TV newsmagazine The Culture Show. Mercury Studios is producing the docuseries.

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of EPIX’s slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix,” says network president Michael Wright. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

Adds Mercury Studios CEO Alice Webb, “As they celebrate 60 years we couldn’t be prouder that EPIX viewers will enjoy exclusive access to The Rolling Stones through these special shows.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.