New Ronnie Wood documentary 'Somebody Up There Likes Me' gets virtual release today

The new Ronnie Wood documentary Somebody Up There Likes Me, which premiered last October at the London Film Festival, gets its virtual cinema release today.

As previously reported, the film, directed by Mike Figgis, offers an intimate look at the Rolling Stones guitarist’s life and career, from his childhood and early days as a musician with U.K. band The Birds, to stints in The Jeff Beck Group and The Faces, and finally to his career with The Stones.

The movie features new interviews with Wood, fellow Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, Ronnie’s former Faces and Jeff Beck Group band mate Rod Stewart, artist Damian Hurst and Irish singer Imelda May.

The doc also delves into Wood’s work as an artist and painter, and details how he’s survived a long battle with drugs and alcohol, and a recent brush with lung cancer.

Somebody Up There Likes Me includes archival concert segments, as well as new footage of Wood playing guitar and harmonica, and painting in his studio.

The film is available for streaming from now through October. Tickets can be purchased at RonnieWoodMovie.com, and those who buy tickets also will be able to view a special Q&A between Wood and Figgis.

Somebody Up There Likes Me will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and as a deluxe set featuring the two videos discs and a hardback book on October 9. It can be pre-ordered now at the uDiscoverMusic online store.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.