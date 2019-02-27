New security measures coming to Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport will be the first airport in the world to receive new state-of-the-art technology to improve on safety measures,and speed up security lines.

Miami’s airport is one of the first in the world to receive a new machine reader at security checkpoints.

The machine takes an I.D. and can identify what flight you’re taking, no boarding pass required, and is predicted to cut times with agents in half.

TSA officials also say new machines similar to CAT scan devices are going to be implemented at airports to check carry on luggage.

This means passengers will not have to take out laptops, liquids or food, creating a more convenient experience.