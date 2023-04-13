New series to explore Leonard Cohen’s relationship with muse Marianne Ihlen

Oliver Morris/Getty Images

Leonard Cohen is going to be the subject of a new series that focuses on his relationship with muse Marianne Ihlen.

Variety reports that actor Alex Wolff, who’ll appear in Christopher Nolan‘s next film, Oppenheimer, has been cast to play Cohen. The series is titled So Long, Marianne, named after the track that appeared on Cohen’s debut album, Songs of Leonard Cohen. The series also stars Norwegian actress Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Ihlen, along with The Last of Us’ Anna Torv and Peaky Blinders’ Noah Taylor, playing Australian novelists Charmian Clift and her husband, George Johnston.

The series, which is filming on the Greek island of Hydra, where the couple first met, is described as an “intimate tale of two, lonely people falling in love, during a period of their life when they are trying to figure out who they are and their place in the world, while one is becoming one of the most famous singers of all time.”

Production is expected to also take place in Norway, where Ihlen is from, and Cohen’s hometown of Montreal.

