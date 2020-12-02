New Slash signature Les Paul guitar released as part of his Gibson Collection

Courtesy of Gibson

Slash has introduced a new addition to his collection of signature Gibson guitars that was launched earlier this year. Tuesday saw the release of the Guns N’ Roses great’s Gibson Slash “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop electric guitar, which is now available worldwide.

The new instrument boasts a solid mahogany body with a gold-painted front and a dark back finish, a maple top and various personal touches designed by Slash.

As with the other guitars released as part of the Slash Collection, the “Victoria” features Slash’s signature “Skully” drawing on the back of the headstock, and the rocker’s signature on the instrument’s truss rod cover. It also comes with Slash’s new Ernie Ball strings, and four Slash picks.

The “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop joins six other previosuly released guitars — four Les Paul Standard electric models and two J-45 Standard acoustic instruments — in the Gibson Slash Collection.

For full details about the “Victoria,” visit Gibson.com.

“Developing my new Collection with the new team at Gibson has been really exciting,” Slash said in a statement. “The quality and attention to detail is next level, and these guitars truly reflect what I play live and in the studio. I think guitarists will be inspired by what we’ve put together.”

You can check out a video of Slash discussing his Gibson Collection and his passion for Gibson guitars at the Gibson TV YouTube channel.

By Matt Friedlander

