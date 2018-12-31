New Software Allows Police to Detect Location of Gunfire

This New Years Eve, West Palm Beach Police will be setting up shop in their new command center equipped with even better technology to keep you safe.

Whether you plan on spending the evening at home or you decide to hit the town, the department will have their eyes on the city in every direction searching out those in the wrong.

“We will have people that are monitoring the ShotSpotter system in addition to some of the cameras that go in conjunction with that, so that we can keep an eye on what’s going on in the city,” West Palm Beach Police Chief Sarah Mooney said.

The new ShotSpotter technology is designed to help authorities distinguish between gunfire and fireworks and in the event a gun is fired, it will tell the exact location of the person who fired it.

“On New Year’s Eve, typically we have a higher call volume for loud noises whether it is fireworks, gun shots whatever; this system allows us to track whether it is gunfire as opposed to fireworks so it allows us to kind of gear our response towards that.”

The department will also have officers patrolling the streets in search of drunk drivers but also ask for the community not to be afraid to contact them if they witness something suspicious or feel like they are in danger in anyway.

