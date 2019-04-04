New South Florida Mayors Take the Helm

A new era of leadership in Riviera and West Palm Beach is officially underway, as a new Riviera Beach mayor and three council members sworn in last night.
New Mayor Ronnie Felder replaced 12-year mayor, Thomas Masters.

Doug Lawson beat incumbent Terrance Davis for the District 5 council seat.
Julie Botel beat Dawn Pardo last year for the Singer Island council seat, District 4.
She called for everyone on the dais to join hands as a sign of unity at Wednesday’s meeting.
Next for the city is finding a new city manager.
There was a talk at Wednesday’s meeting of bringing back Jonathan Evans after his controversial firing.
Only Councilwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson remains from the Jonathan Evans era.

Incoming West Palm Beach mayor Keith James will be sworn in today. He replaces term-limited Mayor Jeri Muoio who served for 8 years.

